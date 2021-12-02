State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Neenah worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock worth $110,263. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $773.09 million, a P/E ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

