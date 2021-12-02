State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $533,000 Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of HCI Group worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

