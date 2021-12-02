State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 170.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

