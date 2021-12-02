FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 343.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

