Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.55.

Zscaler stock opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

