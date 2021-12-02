First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,637,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 44.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 87,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 889.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 285.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 719,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

