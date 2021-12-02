Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $152.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $166.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

