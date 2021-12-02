Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

