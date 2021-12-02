Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

ALIT stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

