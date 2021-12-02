Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

