Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,931 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.