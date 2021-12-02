NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.