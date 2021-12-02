NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 822 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

