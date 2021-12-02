National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) & RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Critical Comparison

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision 7.49% 15.80% 6.17% RxSight N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Vision and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 3 5 0 2.44 RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00

National Vision currently has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.51%. RxSight has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 81.49%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than National Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Vision and RxSight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $1.71 billion 2.26 $36.28 million $1.77 26.47 RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Vision beats RxSight on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment comprises of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

