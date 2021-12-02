Comerica Bank Has $1.03 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of AMERISAFE worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $52.82 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

