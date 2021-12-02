AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Joseph Lamanna Purchases 10,000 Shares

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 392,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITT. JMP Securities upped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.