Comerica Bank Sells 22,517 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,517 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,605 shares of company stock worth $572,162. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

