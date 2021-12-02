Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Director Acquires $129,300.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

