Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Sells 6,839 Shares of Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Craig Phillips sold 3,321 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $55,361.07.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $63,765.52.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $353.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

