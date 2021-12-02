Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.37 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

