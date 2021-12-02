NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 826 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.