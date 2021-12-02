nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.14. nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

