NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.