Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

