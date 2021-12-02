$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,137 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 48.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $24.43 on Monday. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.