DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 362,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

