Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

