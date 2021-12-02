Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVFM opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
