Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $477.26 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $501.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.19. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

