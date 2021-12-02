Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.40 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Illumina by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after buying an additional 137,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $357.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.44. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.30 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

