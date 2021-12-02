The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.