Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Rises By 33.6%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

ACHL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

