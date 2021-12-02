Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

