AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 27.2% in November

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFCG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

