Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Down 33.7% in November

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 654,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $166,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,583.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

