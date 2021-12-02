DNB Asset Management AS Buys 552 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $202.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.56 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average is $223.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

