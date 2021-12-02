Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FERGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

