Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

NYSE AVNT opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. Avient has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.52%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avient by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

