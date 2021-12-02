DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,068 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

