DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,653 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.