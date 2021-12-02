Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $102.83 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

