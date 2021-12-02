DNB Asset Management AS Sells 116 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $251.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.