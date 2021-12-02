Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Switch traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 29476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock worth $46,669,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 23.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Switch by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

