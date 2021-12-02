State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 873 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $916.73 million, a PE ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

