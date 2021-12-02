Marshall Wace LLP Invests $201,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 56.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 95.7% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

