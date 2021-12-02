State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Ebix worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ebix by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 126,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Ebix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ebix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.