Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.