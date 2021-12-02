Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $151.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

