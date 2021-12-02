Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.