Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 117 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE:ABC opened at $114.08 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.