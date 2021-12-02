Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 773 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.